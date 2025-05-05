Market Movements: Global Equities Dip Amid Trade Uncertainties

Global equity markets faced a downturn, with MSCI's global index decreasing amid lowered oil prices and uncertainties about U.S. trade policies. The Taiwan dollar reached near a three-year high against the U.S. dollar, marking a tumultuous week for markets concerned about potential tariff changes.

In the U.S., stock markets responded to President Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies, as investors faced renewed fears of extended trade tensions. This uncertainty impacted video streaming stocks such as Netflix and Paramount Global.

The Dow Jones saw a slight rise, while the other major indices experienced declines as investors reacted to tariffs and explored the effects of potential increased oil production by OPEC+. Similarly, gold prices climbed amid a weakened U.S. dollar and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)