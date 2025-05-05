Left Menu

Market Movements: Global Equities Dip Amid Trade Uncertainties

Global markets experienced a dip as equities dropped and oil prices fell amid trade uncertainties, including new tariffs announced by President Trump. Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar surged against the U.S. dollar, and U.S. Treasuries saw a rise in yields as investors navigated a busy week for central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST
Global equity markets faced a downturn, with MSCI's global index decreasing amid lowered oil prices and uncertainties about U.S. trade policies. The Taiwan dollar reached near a three-year high against the U.S. dollar, marking a tumultuous week for markets concerned about potential tariff changes.

In the U.S., stock markets responded to President Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies, as investors faced renewed fears of extended trade tensions. This uncertainty impacted video streaming stocks such as Netflix and Paramount Global.

The Dow Jones saw a slight rise, while the other major indices experienced declines as investors reacted to tariffs and explored the effects of potential increased oil production by OPEC+. Similarly, gold prices climbed amid a weakened U.S. dollar and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move.

