ASCEND: Elevating Professionalism in India's Microfinance Industry

Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) has launched the ASCEND program, aimed at enhancing professional capabilities in the microfinance sector of India. The program provides field officers and managers training in financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, and client protection, contributing to more responsible and ethical lending practices.

The Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) has unveiled a new initiative, ASCEND, designed to propel the education and advancement of professionals in the microfinance sector. This program, provided online, seeks to cultivate responsible lending and enhance customer protection across India's microfinance industry.

Launched by Dr. Alok Misra, CEO & Director of MFIN, along with notable figures from the industry, the initiative aims to update field officers, branch managers, and aspiring professionals on the essentials of financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, and ethical engagements. Supported by the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) and robust infrastructure from NSEIT, it ensures a comprehensive learning experience.

ASCEND offers self-paced modules, expert-led sessions, and live Q&A interactions, focusing on microfinance operations, regulations, and client protection. Proctored exams lead to an industry-recognized certification. The program underlines the pivotal role of frontline officers in linking underserved communities with financial services, promoting professionalism and enhanced service standards in India's microfinance ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

