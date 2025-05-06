India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In a significant move reflecting escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. This suspension has notably impacted the Baglihar and Salal Dams, leading to drying riverbeds in parts of the Chenab River, traditionally pivotal for Pakistan's irrigation.

Local residents in the affected regions have voiced support for the Indian government's decision, describing it as a necessary action to 'teach Pakistan a lesson' for their alleged role in the attack. Many believe this step is merely the beginning of a broader strategy to counter Pakistan's aggressive actions. The sentiment among locals underscores a growing frustration and a demand for accountability from Pakistan.

The diplomatic repercussions are equally profound. India's decision to suspend the treaty, initially agreed upon in 1960, has strained bilateral relations further. This action accompanies other diplomatic measures, including expelling Pakistani defense advisors and addressing heightened security concerns. Pakistan, heavily reliant on the Indus River system for agriculture, is expected to feel the impact significantly, raising concerns about potential escalations in this geopolitical conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)