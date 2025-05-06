Viral Video Sparks Debate on Kedarnath Temple Sanctity

A video showing youths dancing and playing loud DJ music at the rear of Kedarnath temple has gone viral, sparking concerns about the sanctity of the temple. The video, considered a potential violation of religious sanctity, has circulated widely since its release, raising alarms among devotees and the general public.

Rudraprayag Police clarified the video was not filmed after the temple gates were opened, refuting social media claims. The police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by Girish Devli, the Incharge Officer of B.K.T.C., under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the desecration of a religious place of worship.

The authorities appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the video further and emphasized the importance of respecting religious sites. Meanwhile, helicopter services have begun from Sonprayag to Kedarnath for pilgrims, with safety measures in place. The idol of Baba Kedarnath arrived at the temple on May 1, and doors opened for devotees on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)