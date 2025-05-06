Euronext Propels Europe's Strategic Autonomy with Defence Investment Initiatives

Euronext is set to introduce a series of strategies to fortify Europe's strategic autonomy by facilitating financing for defence companies, according to the pan-European stock exchange group on Tuesday.

To address the pressing needs of European aerospace and defence firms for substantial investments in innovation and production, Euronext announced the launch of the 'European Aerospace and Defence Growth Hub.' The hub will unite investors and industry leaders seeking funding by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, Euronext plans to support the sector's initial public offerings via the IPOready Defence programme, expected to launch in the third quarter. These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy aligned with the 'New ESG: Energy, Security, Geostrategy' framework, enhancing sector visibility and fostering investments.

