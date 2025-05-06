Left Menu

Euronext Propels Europe's Strategic Autonomy with Defence Investment Initiatives

Euronext unveils measures to boost Europe's strategic autonomy, focusing on defence firms and financing innovations. Key initiatives include the European Aerospace and Defence Growth Hub, IPOready Defence programme, and a new defence bonds segment, aiming to increase sector visibility and investment by 2025.

06-05-2025

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euronext is set to introduce a series of strategies to fortify Europe's strategic autonomy by facilitating financing for defence companies, according to the pan-European stock exchange group on Tuesday.

To address the pressing needs of European aerospace and defence firms for substantial investments in innovation and production, Euronext announced the launch of the 'European Aerospace and Defence Growth Hub.' The hub will unite investors and industry leaders seeking funding by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, Euronext plans to support the sector's initial public offerings via the IPOready Defence programme, expected to launch in the third quarter. These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy aligned with the 'New ESG: Energy, Security, Geostrategy' framework, enhancing sector visibility and fostering investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

