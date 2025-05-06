BJP's CT Ravi Blasts Congress Over Handling of Suhas Shetty Murder Case
BJP leader CT Ravi criticizes the Congress-led Karnataka government for allegedly prioritizing cow thieves over patriots in the Suhas Shetty murder case. Questioning the quick exoneration of Fazil's family, he urges action against pro-Pakistan elements. Meanwhile, Karnataka plans an anti-communal task force.
In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi lambasted the Congress-led Karnataka government for its handling of the Suhas Shetty murder case. Ravi accused the administration of compensating cow thieves rather than supporting patriots and Hindu activists.
Ravi questioned Speaker UT Khader's swift declaration exonerating Fazil's family from involvement in Suhas's murder, despite an ongoing investigation. He further criticized Minister Zameer Ahmed, suggesting he tackle local pro-Pakistan elements in the Vidhana Soudha before contemplating actions against Pakistan.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that eight arrests have been made in connection with the Suhas Shetty case, while plans for an anti-communal task force are underway to tackle communal activities within the state.
