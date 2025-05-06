BJP's CT Ravi Blasts Congress Over Handling of Suhas Shetty Murder Case

In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi lambasted the Congress-led Karnataka government for its handling of the Suhas Shetty murder case. Ravi accused the administration of compensating cow thieves rather than supporting patriots and Hindu activists.

Ravi questioned Speaker UT Khader's swift declaration exonerating Fazil's family from involvement in Suhas's murder, despite an ongoing investigation. He further criticized Minister Zameer Ahmed, suggesting he tackle local pro-Pakistan elements in the Vidhana Soudha before contemplating actions against Pakistan.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that eight arrests have been made in connection with the Suhas Shetty case, while plans for an anti-communal task force are underway to tackle communal activities within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)