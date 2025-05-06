Panasonic Reinforces Commitment to India's Solar Energy Growth Amid North American Restructuring

Panasonic Electric Works India, along with Panasonic Life Solutions India, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to India's burgeoning solar energy sector, despite North American changes.

The company announced that its India operations will remain unaffected by Panasonic North America's solar and battery business shutdown, emphasizing the region's potential in clean energy.

With a robust portfolio of solar panels and solutions, PEWIN aims to expand their impact, collaborating with developers and agencies, while assuring stakeholders of its dedication to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)