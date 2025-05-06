Left Menu

Panasonic Reinforces Commitment to India's Solar Energy Growth Amid North American Restructuring

Panasonic Electric Works India reaffirms its dedication to India's burgeoning solar sector despite Panasonic North America's business changes. Committed to growth and innovation for clean energy solutions, the company plans to boost operations, support government efforts, and maintain its focus on quality service and reliability in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panasonic Electric Works India, along with Panasonic Life Solutions India, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to India's burgeoning solar energy sector, despite North American changes.

The company announced that its India operations will remain unaffected by Panasonic North America's solar and battery business shutdown, emphasizing the region's potential in clean energy.

With a robust portfolio of solar panels and solutions, PEWIN aims to expand their impact, collaborating with developers and agencies, while assuring stakeholders of its dedication to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

