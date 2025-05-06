Panasonic Reinforces Commitment to India's Solar Energy Growth Amid North American Restructuring
Panasonic Electric Works India reaffirms its dedication to India's burgeoning solar sector despite Panasonic North America's business changes. Committed to growth and innovation for clean energy solutions, the company plans to boost operations, support government efforts, and maintain its focus on quality service and reliability in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Panasonic Electric Works India, along with Panasonic Life Solutions India, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to India's burgeoning solar energy sector, despite North American changes.
The company announced that its India operations will remain unaffected by Panasonic North America's solar and battery business shutdown, emphasizing the region's potential in clean energy.
With a robust portfolio of solar panels and solutions, PEWIN aims to expand their impact, collaborating with developers and agencies, while assuring stakeholders of its dedication to quality and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank's Solar Parivartan: Illuminating Villages with Renewable Energy
Women at the Heart of a Green Future: Empowering Change in Renewable Energy
Uttar Pradesh Partners With Australia for Renewable Energy Boost
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Pralhad Joshi's Vision for a Green Future
Tamil Nadu Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Targets