Uttar Pradesh Secures Future Energy with Strategic Power Procurement

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards addressing the state's energy needs by approving a proposal to procure 1,500 MW of power from a 1,600 MW thermal power project. This decision was finalized during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Energy Minister AK Sharma has indicated that the state expects an additional requirement of 10,795 MW of thermal power by the year 2033–34 to meet increasing electricity demand. This move is part of a larger strategy to ensure long-term energy security for Uttar Pradesh.

In the competitive bidding process, Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder, offering a total tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit. The Uttar Pradesh government will proceed to sign a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Adani Power at this rate, ensuring a stable power supply.

