Honoring a Fallen Hero: Rahul Gandhi Visits Lt. Vinay Narwal's Family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the family of Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, who tragically perished in a Pahalgam terror attack. Haryana offers support, while the nation mourns a man of courage, recently wed, amid heartfelt tributes and a military farewell in Karnal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday met with the family of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed during a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The visit follows a solemn tribute paid by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini's wife, Suman Saini, who attended a 'Shraddhanjali Sabha' in Karnal.

Addressing the media, Suman Saini expressed her sorrow, calling the family's loss beyond words. She condemned the April 22 attack and conveyed her prayers for the family's strength. In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Narwal's family.

Lt. Narwal, hailing from Karnal, received an emotional farewell last month, attended by hundreds, with his father Rajesh Narwa and uncle conducting the last rites. Recently married, Narwal's widow bid him a tearful goodbye during a military ceremony, highlighting his legacy of valor and the nation's shared grief for the 26 lives lost in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

