Tech-Savvy Investigation by Delhi Police Rescues Kidnapped Teen in MP
Delhi Police rescued a 15-year-old girl kidnapped by a local vendor, Anees Khan. Despite initial search challenges, intense investigations and social media tracking led officers to the suspect in MP, culminating in a successful raid and the teenager's safe recovery, highlighting technology's vital role in modern policing.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling tale of investigative prowess, Delhi Police successfully tracked and rescued a 15-year-old girl abducted by a local vendor. The minor, who was two months pregnant at the time of her recovery, was found in Madhya Pradesh following an exhaustive multistate search that utilized social media platforms.
The investigation commenced on 18th February, when a missing person complaint was lodged at PS Geeta Colony, alerting authorities to the girl's mysterious disappearance. Identified as Anees Khan, the suspect, a married man and local patty vendor, vanished alongside the girl, leaving his pregnant wife and child behind.
Delhi Police leveraged intelligence gathered from Instagram accounts linked to the suspect, leading to a successful raid on May 3, 2025, in Gwalior. The girl's safe recovery underscores the pivotal role that technology and methodical police work play in resolving complex kidnapping cases. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Emphasizes Water Conservation with Holy Dip and Cleanup in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Overseas Remarks
Delhi High Court Orders Social Media Giants to Remove Unauthorized Rafting Video
Tragic Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Instagram's AI: Guarding Young Users