Tech-Savvy Investigation by Delhi Police Rescues Kidnapped Teen in MP

In a compelling tale of investigative prowess, Delhi Police successfully tracked and rescued a 15-year-old girl abducted by a local vendor. The minor, who was two months pregnant at the time of her recovery, was found in Madhya Pradesh following an exhaustive multistate search that utilized social media platforms.

The investigation commenced on 18th February, when a missing person complaint was lodged at PS Geeta Colony, alerting authorities to the girl's mysterious disappearance. Identified as Anees Khan, the suspect, a married man and local patty vendor, vanished alongside the girl, leaving his pregnant wife and child behind.

Delhi Police leveraged intelligence gathered from Instagram accounts linked to the suspect, leading to a successful raid on May 3, 2025, in Gwalior. The girl's safe recovery underscores the pivotal role that technology and methodical police work play in resolving complex kidnapping cases. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)