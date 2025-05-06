Left Menu

EU's Strategic Break: Phasing Out Russian Gas

The European Commission aims to ban new Russian gas deals by 2025 and imports under existing contracts by 2027. This proposal aligns with the EU's aim to cut Russian fossil fuel reliance due to the Ukraine invasion. Slovakia and Hungary oppose the gas ban due to energy price concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:59 IST
The European Commission is set to unveil a major proposal next month targeting the phase-out of Russian gas. According to a draft document accessed by Reuters, the EU plans to ban new contracts by the end of 2025 and imports under existing ones with Moscow by 2027.

While the roadmap aligns with the EU's commitment to end Russian fossil fuel imports post Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, implementation faces hurdles due to dissent from Slovakia and Hungary. Their reliance on Russian pipeline supplies underscores their anxiety about an energy price surge.

With about 19% of Europe's gas coming from Russia, the EU remains cautious about the transition's economic impact. The Commission is exploring legal mechanisms to navigate existing contracts with Gazprom and is investigating opportunities to increase U.S. LNG imports amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

