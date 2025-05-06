Left Menu

Punjab's New Mining Policy: A Move Towards Reform and Revenue

The Punjab government introduces a groundbreaking mining policy to minimize corruption and boost revenue. With fixed royalties and innovative monitoring, the policy empowers landowners. Concurrently, Punjab addresses a water dispute with Haryana by denying further water diversion requests, citing ended emergencies and advocating resource preservation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has instituted a transformative mining policy in a bid to reduce corruption and heighten revenue. This policy allows landowners self-extraction of sand and gravel, eliminating the need for auctions. The fixed royalty on materials is expected to bolster state revenue.

In a strategic move, the government will employ cameras, bridges, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to monitor mining sites and checkpoints. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserts this will curb illegal mining while benefitting the public through augmented supply.

Amidst this, Punjab stands firm in a water dispute with Haryana. During court proceedings, Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry reaffirmed Punjab's stance against Haryana's renewed request for 8,500 cusecs from the Bhakra Beas system, emphasizing the original emergency has abated and the request is unfounded.

