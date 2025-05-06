Canada's Manufacturing Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Tariff Challenges

The Canadian manufacturing sector is navigating turbulent waters as U.S. tariffs shake the business landscape. The unusual economic climate has most local firms rethinking their traditional reliance on American markets.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, fresh off an electoral victory, is preparing to discuss these pressing trade concerns with President Trump at the White House, signaling a possible shift in long-standing economic relations.

In response, Canadian companies are seeking new partnerships, particularly in Asia, while reassessing costs and risks in dealings with American customers. This strategic pivot underscores the complex challenges faced by these businesses in maintaining profitability amid mounting tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)