Himachal Pradesh Moves to Clear Employment Backlog on Compassionate Grounds

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu prioritizes clearing the compassionate employment backlog in a year. Income criteria rise from Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh. Widows and orphans under 45 to benefit in the first phase. Focus on low-income groups follows. Key officials attended the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to eliminate the backlog of employment on compassionate grounds within a year, as revealed at a high-level meeting on Tuesday. The Chief Minister announced an increase in the income eligibility criteria from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh annually.

The Compassionate Employment Policy ensures job opportunities for dependent family members of deceased or medically retired government employees, offering crucial financial relief in times of distress. Sukhu stated that the clearing of the employment backlog would occur in three phases, prioritizing widows and orphans under 45, numbering 141 and 159 respectively.

In the subsequent phase, individuals from low-income groups will be prioritized for employment, with remaining applicants being addressed in the final phase. The event also saw the release of a souvenir from the Him Sports and Cultural Association in Shimla, attended by key figures including Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Principal Advisor Naresh Chauhan, and Secretary Yashpal Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

