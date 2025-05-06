Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Conduct Intensive Civil Defence Mock Drills

Madhya Pradesh will conduct civil defence mock drills in five major cities, including Bhopal and Indore, on May 7. These exercises, prompted by the Union Home Ministry, aim to prepare for attacks or disasters by implementing protective measures, training citizens, and rehearsing evacuation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:33 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state will conduct civil defence mock drills in five major cities, part of a nationwide exercise called by the Union Home Ministry. Scheduled for May 7, the drills aim to bolster emergency preparedness across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Katni.

The initiative reflects current national and international security concerns and will involve activities such as the activation of warning sirens, the implementation of blackout measures, and the simulation of evacuation plans. CM Yadav stated that detailed instructions will be disseminated to District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SP) to ensure effective implementation.

Indore Collector Asheesh Singh noted that comprehensive guidelines from the state government would be distributed on Tuesday evening. Prior to this, relevant departments, including police, home guards, and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), are scheduled to convene for preparatory discussions. Volunteer involvement and necessary arrangements are underway to enhance civil defence readiness.

The Union Home Ministry has tasked several states with organizing mock drills on May 7 to fortify civil defence. These measures are set to include Air Raid Warning Sirens and public training on civil defence tactics, preparing the populace for potential threats, and ensuring efficient evacuation protocols.

The Ministry of Home Affairs plans to oversee the coordination of Civil Defence Exercises across 244 designated districts nationwide, emphasizing preparedness and the safety of citizens in emergencies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

