Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strikes Intensify Sudan Crisis

Drone attacks have escalated the conflict in Port Sudan, targeting key infrastructure like fuel depots and ports. This surge in violence, attributed to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), risks worsening Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, already deemed the world's worst by the U.N.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:14 IST
Devastating Drone Strikes Intensify Sudan Crisis

Drone strikes have intensified in Port Sudan, targeting critical infrastructure and escalating the ongoing conflict. On Tuesday, the city's fuel depots and humanitarian gateways were engulfed by explosions and fires as part of a prolonged drone assault.

The strikes, reportedly executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), aimed at the container terminal, causing significant damage to the port and further threatening aid delivery in already crisis-stricken Sudan. Massive plumes of smoke were visible from the city's strategic fuel caches, complicating power and cooking gas supplies.

Port Sudan, initially a refuge since the outbreak of war in April 2023, now faces increased instability with the recent drone strikes marking a significant shift in the conflict's dynamic. The attacks, suspected to be RSF's strategy, follow recent army actions in RSF strongholds, with both sides continuing fierce battles for control in strategic regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025