Devastating Drone Strikes Intensify Sudan Crisis
Drone attacks have escalated the conflict in Port Sudan, targeting key infrastructure like fuel depots and ports. This surge in violence, attributed to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), risks worsening Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, already deemed the world's worst by the U.N.
Drone strikes have intensified in Port Sudan, targeting critical infrastructure and escalating the ongoing conflict. On Tuesday, the city's fuel depots and humanitarian gateways were engulfed by explosions and fires as part of a prolonged drone assault.
The strikes, reportedly executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), aimed at the container terminal, causing significant damage to the port and further threatening aid delivery in already crisis-stricken Sudan. Massive plumes of smoke were visible from the city's strategic fuel caches, complicating power and cooking gas supplies.
Port Sudan, initially a refuge since the outbreak of war in April 2023, now faces increased instability with the recent drone strikes marking a significant shift in the conflict's dynamic. The attacks, suspected to be RSF's strategy, follow recent army actions in RSF strongholds, with both sides continuing fierce battles for control in strategic regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Port Sudan
- conflict
- drone attacks
- RSF
- fuel depots
- humanitarian crisis
- army
- aid
- humanitarian aid
ALSO READ
Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Sudan's Conflict Spirals into World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: The Unraveling Truce and Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza Tensions Escalate Amid Airstrikes and Humanitarian Crisis
A Call for Justice: The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza