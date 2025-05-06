Devastating Drone Strikes Intensify Sudan Crisis

Drone strikes have intensified in Port Sudan, targeting critical infrastructure and escalating the ongoing conflict. On Tuesday, the city's fuel depots and humanitarian gateways were engulfed by explosions and fires as part of a prolonged drone assault.

The strikes, reportedly executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), aimed at the container terminal, causing significant damage to the port and further threatening aid delivery in already crisis-stricken Sudan. Massive plumes of smoke were visible from the city's strategic fuel caches, complicating power and cooking gas supplies.

Port Sudan, initially a refuge since the outbreak of war in April 2023, now faces increased instability with the recent drone strikes marking a significant shift in the conflict's dynamic. The attacks, suspected to be RSF's strategy, follow recent army actions in RSF strongholds, with both sides continuing fierce battles for control in strategic regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)