Left Menu

Aditya Ultra Steel Powers Up Sustainability with New Solar Initiative

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has committed to sustainability by investing in a 5,000 KWP Solar Captive Power Plant at Jasdan, Gujarat. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs, aligning with global climate goals. The plant will supply clean energy directly to the company's manufacturing unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:01 IST
Aditya Ultra Steel Powers Up Sustainability with New Solar Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move towards sustainability, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has announced the development of a 5,000 KWP Solar Captive Power Plant located in Jasdan, Rajkot. This project marks a significant investment in renewable energy, aimed at powering its operations with environmentally friendly energy sources.

The newly planned solar power plant will significantly meet the company's energy requirements and reduce its reliance on traditional grid power, thus enhancing sustainability and reducing exposure to fluctuating electricity prices. The project represents a Rs. 15.35 crore investment, a sign of Aditya Ultra Steel's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Aditya Ultra Steel's initiative fits into its broader strategy of reducing carbon footprints and optimizing energy costs in alignment with global climate objectives. When operational, the plant will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also reinforce the company's vision of being a leader in climate-conscious industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025