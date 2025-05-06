Left Menu

Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Priti Adani's Transformative Impact Honored

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, was awarded the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research. Celebrated for her dedication to social welfare, Dr. Adani's leadership has transformed the Adani Foundation's impact on education, health, and community development across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST
Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, was conferred Doctorate at a function held by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research, Wardha, Maharashtra (Photo: Adani Foundation) . Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Priti Adani, renowned for steering significant social initiatives, was honored with the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research on Tuesday. This recognition highlights her commitment to social welfare through the Adani Foundation, the charitable branch of India's rapidly expanding Adani Group.

Conferred by Mr. Datta Meghe, Chancellor of DMIHER, the accolade was awarded during the university's 16th convocation, where Dr. Adani served as the Guest of Honour. Upon receiving the honorary degree, she expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her belief in service as a sacred duty, committing to spearhead inclusive systems that foster education, healthcare, and empowerment.

Dr. Adani, a trained dental surgeon, diverted from a clinical career to public service, leading the Adani Foundation since 1996. Under her leadership, the Foundation has significantly impacted over 9.1 million individuals in 6,769 villages across 21 Indian states, focusing on education, health, and sustainable development in alignment with national and international goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

