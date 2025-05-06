Border Villagers Rally Behind India Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, villagers residing on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district have offered their steadfast support to the Indian armed forces. The residents express readiness to assist the military in all possible ways if a conflict arises.

Voicing their trust in the Indian Army, the villagers demand decisive action against Pakistan. In a conversation with ANI, Mir Hasan conveyed the grief the community felt over the Pahalgam incident and affirmed their allegiance to the government and military strategies.

Echoing this sentiment, Md Roshan urged for a firm response against Pakistan, expressing a unified stance with the Indian government. Ali Mohammad condemned Pakistan's actions, urging a strong reaction to prevent future transgressions, while others appreciated the government's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a positive step for local welfare.

In light of ongoing developments, the Union Home Ministry has called for mock drills to enhance civil defense preparations across states, incorporating air raid warnings and civilian training. The escalation follows a horrific attack in Pahalgam where terrorists struck tourists, resulting in the loss of lives. Consequently, India retaliated by halting trade with Pakistan and suspending aspects of the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)