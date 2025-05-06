Left Menu

Border Villagers Rally Behind India Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack, villagers near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan express unwavering support for the Indian armed forces. With resolve against terrorism, they are prepared to aid the army and back strict governmental actions against Pakistan. The community embraces countermeasures and awaits enhanced civil defense drills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST
Rajasthan border villagers ready to help Indian Army in case of war (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As tensions rise between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, villagers residing on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district have offered their steadfast support to the Indian armed forces. The residents express readiness to assist the military in all possible ways if a conflict arises.

Voicing their trust in the Indian Army, the villagers demand decisive action against Pakistan. In a conversation with ANI, Mir Hasan conveyed the grief the community felt over the Pahalgam incident and affirmed their allegiance to the government and military strategies.

Echoing this sentiment, Md Roshan urged for a firm response against Pakistan, expressing a unified stance with the Indian government. Ali Mohammad condemned Pakistan's actions, urging a strong reaction to prevent future transgressions, while others appreciated the government's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a positive step for local welfare.

In light of ongoing developments, the Union Home Ministry has called for mock drills to enhance civil defense preparations across states, incorporating air raid warnings and civilian training. The escalation follows a horrific attack in Pahalgam where terrorists struck tourists, resulting in the loss of lives. Consequently, India retaliated by halting trade with Pakistan and suspending aspects of the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

