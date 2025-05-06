Russian Oil: A Financial Tightrope Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
The Russian oil price has plummeted to a two-year low, falling well below the anticipated budget level, heightening financial pressures. This decline affects Russia's capability to fund its war efforts in Ukraine. Analysts predict potential tax hikes and social spending cuts to stabilize future budgets.
Russia's oil price in rubles has slumped to its lowest point in two years, dipping below the 4,000 ruble per barrel threshold. This figure is substantially 40% beneath the original federal budget expectations, as noted by recent data.
Accounting for a third of the country's federal budget proceeds, the energy sector has witnessed unprecedented declines, influenced partly by a strengthening ruble and geopolitical uncertainties. OPEC+ decisions to increase oil output have exacerbated the situation further.
Analysts suggest that Russia may need to impose tax hikes, curtail social spending, and increase borrowing to balance the budget if defense expenditures remain untouched amid ongoing military commitments in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
