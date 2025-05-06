Gazprom's Dividend Dilemma: A Strain on Russia's Economy
Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy giant, is not expected to pay dividends in 2025, impacting the government budget. Despite recovering from a 2023 loss to post a net income of $14.8 billion for 2024, high taxes and military spending pressure continue to challenge Russia's financial landscape.
In a move that could further strain Russia's financial landscape, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that the 2025 budget does not anticipate a dividend payout from state-owned energy titan Gazprom.
Despite recovering from a significant financial loss in 2023 to deliver a net income of $14.8 billion for 2024, Gazprom is withholding dividends. This decision comes as the government faces declining oil and gas revenues, alongside escalating military expenses and inflation.
Historically, Gazprom's dividend payouts have been crucial; however, due to economic pressures, including reduced gas exports and high taxation, the company has repeatedly failed to meet expectations, even after a historic dividend in 2020.
