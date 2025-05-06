Left Menu

Gazprom's Dividend Dilemma: A Strain on Russia's Economy

Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy giant, is not expected to pay dividends in 2025, impacting the government budget. Despite recovering from a 2023 loss to post a net income of $14.8 billion for 2024, high taxes and military spending pressure continue to challenge Russia's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:36 IST
Gazprom's Dividend Dilemma: A Strain on Russia's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move that could further strain Russia's financial landscape, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that the 2025 budget does not anticipate a dividend payout from state-owned energy titan Gazprom.

Despite recovering from a significant financial loss in 2023 to deliver a net income of $14.8 billion for 2024, Gazprom is withholding dividends. This decision comes as the government faces declining oil and gas revenues, alongside escalating military expenses and inflation.

Historically, Gazprom's dividend payouts have been crucial; however, due to economic pressures, including reduced gas exports and high taxation, the company has repeatedly failed to meet expectations, even after a historic dividend in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025