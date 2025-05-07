Berdegue's Diplomatic Push: Easing Tensions in Mexican-U.S. Agricultural Relations

In a critical diplomatic endeavor, Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue met U.S. counterpart Brooke Rollins in Washington. Their discussions revolved around boosting dialogue on agricultural issues, aiming to alleviate strains over pest control and water-sharing obligations.

Although Berdegue withheld specifics on any agreements made, he emphasized the potential benefits of improved communication between the two countries. The recent tension, primarily due to the New World screwworm, which endangers livestock and poses a trade challenge for Mexican cattle exports, has required a collaborative solution.

In a promising development, both countries have agreed on Mexico increasing its water deliveries, a step welcomed by U.S. farmers in Texas reliant on these resources. The bilateral efforts signify a commitment to resolving these complex issues affecting both nations.

