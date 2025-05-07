Global Markets Rally on U.S.-China Trade Optimism

Global markets experienced a lift on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures and Chinese indices advanced. The boost came amid anticipation of weekend talks in Switzerland between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials, which are expected to focus on de-escalating tariff disputes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that these discussions might lead to a reduction in tensions.

Asian markets reacted positively to the news, with S&P 500 futures climbing 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.7%. Additionally, China's blue chip stocks rose by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei remained steady. Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank noted the strong enthusiasm from both parties, underscoring the positive outlook for Asian currencies, despite fluctuations in the value of the dollar.

The optimism was further fueled by China's central bank, which announced a 10 basis point cut in its benchmark rate, and a simultaneous move to release more liquidity into the system. This dovetails with assurances from financial regulators to bolster stock and property markets. However, geopolitical tensions in South Asia between India and Pakistan, alongside currency volatilities, continue to cast shadows on market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)