Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia marks a significant diplomatic maneuver, reinforcing the 'no limits' strategic partnership with President Vladimir Putin. Scheduled for Wednesday, Xi’s four-day visit comes amid ongoing global tensions as both nations fortify their united front against U.S. supremacy.

The Chinese leader's visit promises numerous agreements aimed at deepening economic ties, notably in the energy sector, where China stands as Russia's largest trading partner. This visit is pivotal as Moscow seeks allies to combat Western sanctions imposed due to its actions in Ukraine.

The visit features Xi's participation in Russia's World War II commemorative military parade, a symbol of enduring post-war international order. China's steadfast support signals a strong alliance against U.S. unilateralism, as both nations promote a multipolar world, challenging U.S. policies and advocating for global stability.

