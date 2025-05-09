Left Menu

Ludhiana Imposes Drone Ban Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Ludhiana authorities have banned the use of drones, citing potential threats to safety and security. The ban, issued by District Magistrate Himanshu Jain, exempts government agencies and requires prior permission for other uses, effective immediately until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:33 IST
Ludhiana Imposes Drone Ban Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the district of Ludhiana has enacted a ban on the operation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, due to potential threats to public safety and security. The directive was issued by the District Magistrate, Himanshu Jain, citing credible intelligence reports that suggested drones could be misused by anti-social elements for surveillance, smuggling, and photographing sensitive sites.

The prohibition, delivered under the authority of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, is effective immediately across Ludhiana district, with exceptions granted for drones operated by law enforcement, the armed forces, and other government entities. Individuals seeking to operate drones must obtain prior written permission from the District Magistrate or an authorized officer.

This decision coincides with heightened military activity in the region, as Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following an April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation marks India's most significant incursion into Pakistani territory since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025