Ludhiana Imposes Drone Ban Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the district of Ludhiana has enacted a ban on the operation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, due to potential threats to public safety and security. The directive was issued by the District Magistrate, Himanshu Jain, citing credible intelligence reports that suggested drones could be misused by anti-social elements for surveillance, smuggling, and photographing sensitive sites.

The prohibition, delivered under the authority of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, is effective immediately across Ludhiana district, with exceptions granted for drones operated by law enforcement, the armed forces, and other government entities. Individuals seeking to operate drones must obtain prior written permission from the District Magistrate or an authorized officer.

This decision coincides with heightened military activity in the region, as Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following an April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation marks India's most significant incursion into Pakistani territory since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)