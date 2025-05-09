Left Menu

Escalating Tensions Lead to Blackouts and Drone Strikes at India-Pakistan Border

In response to rising tensions with Pakistan, India has enforced blackouts in border villages of Gujarat's Patan district. Meanwhile, a Pakistani drone attack injured three in Punjab's Firozpur, with heightened aerial activity along the border. Indian air defenses have actively intercepted incoming drones, maintaining security amid escalations.

In the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian authorities have imposed blackouts in bordering villages of Gujarat's Santalpur taluka, Patan district. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office urged citizens to disregard rumors and follow official guidance during this period to maintain safety and order.

On a stark note, a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Punjab's Firozpur on Friday, injuring three individuals. SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, reported that the injured, suffering from burn injuries, were promptly hospitalized. The army has successfully neutralized most of the drones, mitigating further threats.

Dr. Kamal Bagi highlighted the critical condition of one of the injured, a woman who sustained serious burns, while two others are reportedly in a stable condition. Medical interventions are being promptly administered.

India's air defense systems have been on high alert, intercepting numerous drones in the Firozpur sector following an attempted attack on civilian infrastructure near the Line of Control. Additionally, red streaks and sounds of explosions were reported as air defenses counteracted the Pakistani drones in Jammu's Samba sector, enforcing blackouts in Akhnoor and Udhampur regions.

Amid ongoing tension, India responded to previous provocations with precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The situation remains volatile, with both nations maintaining a vigilant stance.

