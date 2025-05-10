IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amidst India's Concerns
The IMF approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility. India raised concerns about potential misuse of these funds for state-sponsored terrorism, abstaining from voting during the meeting. Pakistan's Prime Minister expressed satisfaction, emphasizing economic improvement and development.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given a nod to disburse around $1 billion to Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with India. The funds are a part of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility designed to support Pakistan's economic reform agenda.
The Washington-based lender's decision followed India's vocal opposition, raising concerns about the potential misuse of funds by Pakistan for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. New Delhi's concerns led it to abstain from the crucial vote during the meeting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan welcomed the development, marking it as a step towards economic stability. The IMF agreement includes reforms like introducing a carbon levy and energy sector improvements, aiming to foster more robust and inclusive growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMF
- Pakistan
- India
- economic reform
- disbursement
- terrorism
- funding
- development
- debate
- loan
ALSO READ
Tensions in Data: European Funding Freeze in China’s Wake
Judges Block Trump's Education Funding Threats over DEI Efforts
Pahalgam attack is grim reminder that terrorism is global menace to get addressed by humanity in unison: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in TN. JSP JSP ADB
Army Chief and J&K Governor Vow to Eradicate Terrorism Infrastructure
NHRC Urges Action Against Pahalgam Terrorism