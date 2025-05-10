Left Menu

IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amidst India's Concerns

The IMF approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility. India raised concerns about potential misuse of these funds for state-sponsored terrorism, abstaining from voting during the meeting. Pakistan's Prime Minister expressed satisfaction, emphasizing economic improvement and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:10 IST
IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amidst India's Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given a nod to disburse around $1 billion to Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with India. The funds are a part of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility designed to support Pakistan's economic reform agenda.

The Washington-based lender's decision followed India's vocal opposition, raising concerns about the potential misuse of funds by Pakistan for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. New Delhi's concerns led it to abstain from the crucial vote during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan welcomed the development, marking it as a step towards economic stability. The IMF agreement includes reforms like introducing a carbon levy and energy sector improvements, aiming to foster more robust and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025