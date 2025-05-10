IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amidst India's Concerns

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given a nod to disburse around $1 billion to Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with India. The funds are a part of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility designed to support Pakistan's economic reform agenda.

The Washington-based lender's decision followed India's vocal opposition, raising concerns about the potential misuse of funds by Pakistan for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. New Delhi's concerns led it to abstain from the crucial vote during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan welcomed the development, marking it as a step towards economic stability. The IMF agreement includes reforms like introducing a carbon levy and energy sector improvements, aiming to foster more robust and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)