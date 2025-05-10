U.S. Stocks Stumble Amidst Trade Talk Tensions

U.S. stocks ended the week on a subdued note, navigating between minor gains and losses as investors considered President Donald Trump's comments regarding Chinese tariffs. His suggestion of 80% tariffs ahead of weekend trade discussions added uncertainty.

Wall Street's main indexes showed slight weekly declines amidst hopes that the Switzerland meeting between U.S. and Chinese representatives might ease trade tensions, which have been unsettling global economic growth and causing inflation concerns.

Despite some uncertainty, buoyed corporate earnings have cushioned the stock market. Yet, economic risks from tariffs loom, as highlighted by the Federal Reserve. The market remains volatile, reflecting the ongoing trade challenges and geopolitical dynamics impacting investor sentiment.

