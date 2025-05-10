U.S. Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Tariff Talks

U.S. stocks closed the week with modest fluctuations as investors closely monitored the ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China. President Donald Trump's recent remarks suggested a possible shift in Chinese tariff policies, casting a shadow over the markets ahead of the crucial weekend talks in Switzerland.

The main indexes on Wall Street experienced a slight decrease for the week. Trump indicated that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods would be ideal, a significant departure from the current 145%. Investors remain hopeful that this meeting could signal a move towards resolving the trade war that has dampened global economic prospects.

While preliminary, this weekend's discussions are viewed with cautious optimism. Investors remain focused on the talks' potential impact, especially in light of the mixed performance across market sectors, with energy seeing gains due to rising oil prices and healthcare experiencing declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)