Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Tariff Talks

U.S. stocks ended the week quietly amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. President Trump's comments on tariffs, suggesting a significant change, influenced the market's fluctuations. Despite stable corporate earnings, concerns over tariffs and global growth persisted as investors anticipated potential outcomes from talks in Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:47 IST
U.S. Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks closed the week with modest fluctuations as investors closely monitored the ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China. President Donald Trump's recent remarks suggested a possible shift in Chinese tariff policies, casting a shadow over the markets ahead of the crucial weekend talks in Switzerland.

The main indexes on Wall Street experienced a slight decrease for the week. Trump indicated that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods would be ideal, a significant departure from the current 145%. Investors remain hopeful that this meeting could signal a move towards resolving the trade war that has dampened global economic prospects.

While preliminary, this weekend's discussions are viewed with cautious optimism. Investors remain focused on the talks' potential impact, especially in light of the mixed performance across market sectors, with energy seeing gains due to rising oil prices and healthcare experiencing declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025