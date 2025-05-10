States Challenge Trump's Energy Expansion Executive Order

A coalition of 15 states has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, challenging his executive order meant to expedite energy-related projects. The states argue that the administration is sidelining vital environmental protection laws, putting endangered species, critical habitats, and cultural resources in jeopardy.

Trump's executive order, issued on his first day in office, declares a 'national energy emergency' and promotes oil and gas expansion under federal statutes, including eminent domain and the Defense Production Act. This move is contested by the states, which claim such measures are designed for genuine emergencies like natural disasters.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, critiques the bypassing of reviews mandated by laws such as the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act. The coalition insists the executive order undermines states' rights to uphold water quality standards and urges a federal judge to declare it unlawful.

