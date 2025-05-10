Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds IMF Loan to Pakistan Post-Terror Attack

The International Monetary Fund approved a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, a decision criticized by Indian politicians after a recent terror attack. Congress leaders argue India's abstention from voting on the loan was a missed opportunity to take a firm stand against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:35 IST
Controversy Surrounds IMF Loan to Pakistan Post-Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan has sparked controversy in India. Politicians, particularly from the Congress party, have expressed disappointment, linking the approval to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, called the IMF's decision 'shocking and disappointing,' questioned the loan's impact on military dominance in Pakistan, and critiqued India's abstention from the vote. The IMF board, comprising 25 major countries, including the US and Japan, approved this loan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh have exchanged barbs on social media, indicating deep political divides on India's position regarding the IMF bailout. The Indian Finance Ministry released a statement expressing concerns about Pakistan's track record and potential misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025