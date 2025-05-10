Controversy Surrounds IMF Loan to Pakistan Post-Terror Attack
The International Monetary Fund approved a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, a decision criticized by Indian politicians after a recent terror attack. Congress leaders argue India's abstention from voting on the loan was a missed opportunity to take a firm stand against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan has sparked controversy in India. Politicians, particularly from the Congress party, have expressed disappointment, linking the approval to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, called the IMF's decision 'shocking and disappointing,' questioned the loan's impact on military dominance in Pakistan, and critiqued India's abstention from the vote. The IMF board, comprising 25 major countries, including the US and Japan, approved this loan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh have exchanged barbs on social media, indicating deep political divides on India's position regarding the IMF bailout. The Indian Finance Ministry released a statement expressing concerns about Pakistan's track record and potential misuse of funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMF
- loan
- Pakistan
- India
- terror attack
- Congress
- Gaurav Gogoi
- vote
- opposition
- Pahalgam
ALSO READ
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack
Pahalgam Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Congress vs BJP
Odisha Minister Calls for Global Action Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
Bollywood Rallies as Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks National Outcry
Global Solidarity: Tributes Pour in for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims