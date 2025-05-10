Controversy Surrounds IMF Loan to Pakistan Post-Terror Attack

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan has sparked controversy in India. Politicians, particularly from the Congress party, have expressed disappointment, linking the approval to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, called the IMF's decision 'shocking and disappointing,' questioned the loan's impact on military dominance in Pakistan, and critiqued India's abstention from the vote. The IMF board, comprising 25 major countries, including the US and Japan, approved this loan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh have exchanged barbs on social media, indicating deep political divides on India's position regarding the IMF bailout. The Indian Finance Ministry released a statement expressing concerns about Pakistan's track record and potential misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)