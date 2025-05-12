Solar Surge Lights Up Maharashtra's Farming Landscape

In a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture, five solar parks have been launched across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna in Maharashtra. These installations, part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0, now ensure uninterrupted daytime power supply to over 22,000 farmers.

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd, the solar parks occupy primarily government land and send electricity directly to numerous agricultural pumps via feeders. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, notable projects in Loni and Gevrai Gungi enhance power access significantly.

In Jalna, solar stations in Nalni and Chandnapuri are seen as game-changers, powering thousands of agricultural pumps. This initiative reflects the state's commitment to empowering farmers and embracing renewable energy.

