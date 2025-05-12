India Unites Against Terrorism: PM Modi's Resolute Response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation as a powerful representation of India's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism. The address instills national pride and confidence, Dhami noted, as it highlights 'Operation Sindoor', sending an unequivocal message: terrorism will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized Prime Minister Modi's rejection of Pakistan's nuclear threats and reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism as a reflection of New India's global standing. Under Modi's leadership, India has taken decisive measures against terrorism, with initiatives like 'Operation Sindoor' illustrating the country's preparedness to counter any aggression.

Dhami stated that the people of Uttarakhand stand ready to defend and bolster the nation's prosperity. The Prime Minister's address not only clarifies India's security policy but also mobilizes citizens to unite in defense of the country. PM Modi celebrated the achievements of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, applauding their freedom to combat terrorism effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)