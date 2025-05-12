Left Menu

Empowering Uttarakhand: A Call to Action for Citizen Engagement and Development

Banshidhar Tiwari emphasizes the importance of loyalty to one's birthplace, addressing migration and development challenges in Uttarakhand. As the state government strives to curb migration through welfare schemes and empower women, citizens are urged to actively contribute to their community’s progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST
Empowering Uttarakhand: A Call to Action for Citizen Engagement and Development
Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department and Vice President MDDA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department and Vice President of the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, urged citizens to remain loyal to their native land and actively participate in its development. He acknowledged the ongoing positive migration trend but emphasized staying connected to one's roots.

Speaking at the "How should the mountains be inhabited?" event, organized by Uttarjan Today Centurion Club, Tiwari highlighted the state's efforts to counteract migration. Over the past three years, numerous welfare initiatives have been implemented to benefit remote rural communities, enhancing resettlement in border villages.

Tiwari noted the Dhami government's focus on halting migration and bolstering employment in mountainous regions. Special attention is given to women's empowerment and social participation, with the aim of positioning Uttarakhand among the leading states in India. The event also recognized individuals for exemplary contributions to society. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

