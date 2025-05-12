Left Menu

Congress Questions Modi's Silence After Trump's Mediation Claims

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating a truce between India and Pakistan. Ramesh urged Modi to conduct an all-party meeting, while Trump highlighted his administration's role in halting potential hostilities through trade diplomacy.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned his silence on recent assertions by US President Donald Trump regarding US intervention in India-Pakistan relations. Ramesh expressed concern over Modi's omission on this crucial topic.

Ramesh inquired, "Has India consented to US mediation? Has there been an agreement on a neutral site for dialogue? Will India concede to US market demands in autos and agriculture?" He emphasized the need for an all-party meeting, which Modi has avoided in past weeks.

In a separate statement, President Trump proudly disclosed the US's influential role in diffusing India-Pakistan tensions, touting the avoidance of a nuclear conflict. He credited trade diplomacy for fostering peace, asserting cessation of hostilities and leveraging trade discussions as key elements.

In response to Trump's remarks, PM Modi declared India's zero-tolerance policy on nuclear blackmail and terrorism in his address. He emphasized the importance of decisive retaliation against terrorism under the 'Operation Sindoor' policy, marking a strategic shift in India's defense strategy.

Modi declared three pillars of India's security: decisive retaliation against terrorist attacks, refusal to succumb to nuclear threats, and eliminating the distinction between terrorists and their sponsors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

