Congress Questions Modi's Silence After Trump's Mediation Claims

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned his silence on recent assertions by US President Donald Trump regarding US intervention in India-Pakistan relations. Ramesh expressed concern over Modi's omission on this crucial topic.

Ramesh inquired, "Has India consented to US mediation? Has there been an agreement on a neutral site for dialogue? Will India concede to US market demands in autos and agriculture?" He emphasized the need for an all-party meeting, which Modi has avoided in past weeks.

In a separate statement, President Trump proudly disclosed the US's influential role in diffusing India-Pakistan tensions, touting the avoidance of a nuclear conflict. He credited trade diplomacy for fostering peace, asserting cessation of hostilities and leveraging trade discussions as key elements.

In response to Trump's remarks, PM Modi declared India's zero-tolerance policy on nuclear blackmail and terrorism in his address. He emphasized the importance of decisive retaliation against terrorism under the 'Operation Sindoor' policy, marking a strategic shift in India's defense strategy.

Modi declared three pillars of India's security: decisive retaliation against terrorist attacks, refusal to succumb to nuclear threats, and eliminating the distinction between terrorists and their sponsors.

(With inputs from agencies.)