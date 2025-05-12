India Stands Firm: Talks with Pakistan Only on Terrorism and PoK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's firm position on negotiations with Pakistan on Monday, underscoring that any future dialogue will focus exclusively on terrorism and issues concerning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Addressing the nation after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi highlighted that India's policy is clear: discussions with Pakistan will only cover these two areas.

PM Modi cautioned that Pakistan's support for terrorism poses a significant risk to its own existence. He stated that sustainable peace can only be achieved by dismantling terrorist networks. "The encouragement of terrorism by the Pakistani military and government will be Pakistan's undoing. The demolition of their terror infrastructure is imperative for peace," he asserted.

India has previously conducted significant military actions, including a surgical strike on terror bases across the Line of Control in 2016 and an aerial offensive on a terror site in Pakistan in 2019. In retaliation to the deadly terror assault in Pahalgam on April 22, India executed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, resulting in over a hundred terrorist casualties.

Indian Armed Forces effectively countered further aggressions by Pakistan, which saw retaliation against their air bases. The Prime Minister had announced previously that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack would face severe consequences.

India has also conveyed a strong message to Pakistan concerning its cross-border terrorism support by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Following a request for cessation of hostilities by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, an agreement was reached to halt military actions, starting from May 10.

Although initially agreed, Pakistan violated the ceasefire within hours through cross-border firing and drone intrusions, prompting a strong response from India. Lt Gen Ghai communicated the breaches to his Pakistani counterpart through a hotline, clarifying that any recurrence would be met with assertive measures, as authorized by the Chief of Army Staff.

