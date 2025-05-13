U.S. Budget 2023: Tax Cuts and Spending Reductions Unveiled
The U.S. Congress has introduced a budget plan in line with Donald Trump's vision to reduce taxes and spending. Key proposals include permanent lower income tax rates, expanded tax credits, and alterations to Medicaid and energy funding. The estimated total cost is $4.9 trillion, with significant elements omitted.
A new draft budget package, aligned with President Donald Trump's fiscal vision, has been released by Republicans in the U.S. Congress. The proposal aims to cut taxes and reduce spending, but details remain undecided. This plan, assessed by the Joint Committee on Taxation and the Congressional Budget Office, forecasts effects over the next decade.
Among the key tax-related measures, the plan makes the income tax reductions from Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent. It also proposes increasing the standard deduction, expanding the Child Tax Credit, and boosting estate tax exemptions. Special tax breaks for corporations and certain income types are included, with an anticipated budgetary impact exceeding $4.9 trillion.
The package has drawn attention for notable exclusions such as raising the top income tax rate and ending the 'carried interest' loophole. Besides these, proposed changes to Medicaid entail work requirements and reduced coverage, aiming for $715 billion in savings. Energy and environmental initiatives also face cuts, with an estimated savings of $197 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
