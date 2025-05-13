Left Menu

UK Pension Funds Commit Billions to Domestic Investment

Major British pension funds have pledged billions to UK businesses and infrastructure under the Mansion House Accord. Seventeen firms aim to invest 10% of portfolios in infrastructure, property, and private equity, with half dedicated to UK assets. This could unlock £50 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 04:35 IST
On Tuesday, British pension funds announced major investments into domestic businesses and infrastructure, responding to government calls to support economic growth through private funding.

The Mansion House Accord will see seventeen investment firms, including Aviva and Legal & General, committing up to 10% of portfolios to infrastructure and private equity, in hopes of channeling £50 billion toward UK assets by 2030.

While the initiative is currently voluntary, the government may impose stricter measures to ensure compliance, sparking debate on the balance between supporting domestic projects and respecting client interests. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of unlocking capital for major projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

