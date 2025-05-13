Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Operation Sindoor as a significant stride in India's anti-terrorism efforts, describing it as a new benchmark in the fight against terrorism. While addressing the nation, PM Modi recalled India's previous surgical strikes in 2016 and air strikes in 2019, emphasizing that Operation Sindoor continues India's decisive policy against terror threats.

Operation Sindoor involved targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, executed in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Modi underscored the Indian Armed Forces' perpetual readiness, with the Air Force, Army, Navy, and paramilitary units maintaining high alert levels.

PM Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor established a new norm in combating terrorism, promising retaliatory actions if India faces terror attacks. He stressed India's refusal to tolerate nuclear intimidation, vowing precise strikes on terrorist hideouts. The prime minister criticized Pakistan's support for terrorism and vowed continuous decisive actions to protect Indian interests.

Highlighting India's military prowess, Modi noted that Operation Sindoor showcased the effective deployment of domestically manufactured defense equipment, arguing that this operation revealed Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. He warned Pakistan about the perils of supporting terrorism, advocating a zero-tolerance approach as crucial for global peace.

Modi pointed out that discussions with Pakistan are conditional on addressing terrorism and the status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He commended the unity of the Indian populace against terrorism and reiterated India's unwavering commitment to defending the nation and fostering regional stability.

In conclusion, the prime minister articulated that Operation Sindoor is a testament to India's resolve and spirit of national interest, highlighting the successful precision attacks against terrorist hubs in Pakistan. He recounted the destruction of key terrorist strongholds and the elimination of over 100 terrorists, reiterating India's firm stance toward ensuring national security and justice.

