India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
India and Pakistan maintain commitment to ceasefire following DGMO talks, agreeing to refrain from hostile actions and discussing troop reduction at borders. Despite earlier drone sightings in Jammu and Samba, the situation remains calm with the Indian Army on alert for any potential threats.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold a ceasefire agreement, following constructive dialogues between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Monday.
Sources indicate that after drone sightings in Jammu and Samba, the Indian Army confirmed a lack of drone detection, maintaining the ceasefire's integrity. The talks emphasized the importance of avoiding hostile actions and explored measures for troop reduction in border areas.
Initially scheduled for noon, the DGMO-level discussions were held in the evening, reaching an understanding on halting military actions. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Indian DGMO, affirmed both sides' adherence to peace, amid efforts to manage potential drone threats with controlled interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA’s Border Security Leaps Ahead: 6,200 Illegal Crossings Prevented Over Easter
Northeast Frontier Railway Boosts Border Security with Joint Patrols
Urgent Funds Deployed for Rajasthan Border Security
BCCI Shifts May 11 IPL Match Amid Border Security Concerns
DGMOs of India and Pak agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm: Misri.