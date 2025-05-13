India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold a ceasefire agreement, following constructive dialogues between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Monday.

Sources indicate that after drone sightings in Jammu and Samba, the Indian Army confirmed a lack of drone detection, maintaining the ceasefire's integrity. The talks emphasized the importance of avoiding hostile actions and explored measures for troop reduction in border areas.

Initially scheduled for noon, the DGMO-level discussions were held in the evening, reaching an understanding on halting military actions. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Indian DGMO, affirmed both sides' adherence to peace, amid efforts to manage potential drone threats with controlled interventions.

