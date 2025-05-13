Left Menu

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes

India and Pakistan maintain commitment to ceasefire following DGMO talks, agreeing to refrain from hostile actions and discussing troop reduction at borders. Despite earlier drone sightings in Jammu and Samba, the situation remains calm with the Indian Army on alert for any potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:31 IST
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold a ceasefire agreement, following constructive dialogues between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Monday.

Sources indicate that after drone sightings in Jammu and Samba, the Indian Army confirmed a lack of drone detection, maintaining the ceasefire's integrity. The talks emphasized the importance of avoiding hostile actions and explored measures for troop reduction in border areas.

Initially scheduled for noon, the DGMO-level discussions were held in the evening, reaching an understanding on halting military actions. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Indian DGMO, affirmed both sides' adherence to peace, amid efforts to manage potential drone threats with controlled interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025