Severe Weather Causes Rail Disruption in Odisha

Train services in Bhadrak, Odisha, were thrown into disarray after a powerful storm toppled an electrical tower on Monday evening, according to Pradip Kumar Behra, ADRM of the Khordha Division.

Behra reported that the tower collapsed at about 7:30 PM due to intense winds and rain, affecting both directions of train service.

Efforts to restore the disrupted lines are ongoing, with the authorities promising a quick resolution as further developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)