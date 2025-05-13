Left Menu

Severe Weather Causes Rail Disruption in Odisha

Train services in Bhadrak, Odisha faced disruption as an electrical tower collapsed due to strong winds and rain. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM, affecting up and down services. Efforts are underway to restore all lines promptly, with further updates awaited.

Severe Weather Causes Rail Disruption in Odisha
ADRM Khordha Division, Pradip Kumar Behra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Train services in Bhadrak, Odisha, were thrown into disarray after a powerful storm toppled an electrical tower on Monday evening, according to Pradip Kumar Behra, ADRM of the Khordha Division.

Behra reported that the tower collapsed at about 7:30 PM due to intense winds and rain, affecting both directions of train service.

Efforts to restore the disrupted lines are ongoing, with the authorities promising a quick resolution as further developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

