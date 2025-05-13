Severe Weather Causes Rail Disruption in Odisha
Train services in Bhadrak, Odisha faced disruption as an electrical tower collapsed due to strong winds and rain. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM, affecting up and down services. Efforts are underway to restore all lines promptly, with further updates awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:16 IST
- India
Train services in Bhadrak, Odisha, were thrown into disarray after a powerful storm toppled an electrical tower on Monday evening, according to Pradip Kumar Behra, ADRM of the Khordha Division.
Behra reported that the tower collapsed at about 7:30 PM due to intense winds and rain, affecting both directions of train service.
Efforts to restore the disrupted lines are ongoing, with the authorities promising a quick resolution as further developments unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
