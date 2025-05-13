PM Modi's Unyielding Stand: Terror and Talks Can't Coexist

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a clear message. Pal stated that if terrorism incidents occur, India will respond appropriately to Pakistan. He emphasized PM Modi's commitment that future talks with Pakistan will focus on terrorism eradication.

The Prime Minister underscored his firm stance in dealing with Pakistan, stating terror and diplomatic dialogues cannot happen simultaneously. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva voiced similar sentiments, reiterating the nation's united support behind PM Modi, who insisted terror and trade are incompatible.

In his speech, PM Modi lauded the courage of India's armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists. He warned Pakistan that nurturing terrorism will lead to its own downfall and called for dismantling terrorist infrastructures. Modi also appealed to the global community, urging that talks with Pakistan should exclusively address terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)