Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Indian Military Downs Pakistani Drone in Jalandhar

The Indian armed forces have downed a surveillance drone near Jalandhar, escalating tensions with Pakistan. District Collector Himanshu Aggarwal confirmed the incident and urged locals to avoid the debris. Amidst concerns of terrorism, local authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety and prevent panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:25 IST
Tensions Rise as Indian Military Downs Pakistani Drone in Jalandhar
Deputy Commissioner and District Collection (Jalandhar) Himanshu Aggarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian armed forces successfully brought down a surveillance drone near Jalandhar's Mand village on Monday night, according to District Collector Himanshu Aggarwal's announcement. The collector urged residents to avoid approaching the debris to prevent any potential risks.

Authorities have increased security measures, advising the public against activities that might incite panic, such as bursting crackers. As a precaution, power was cut off in certain areas of Jalandhar. Though the situation remains delicate, officials emphasized there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing that initiatives like the surgical strikes and the 2019 air strike serve as reminders of India's defense capabilities. Meanwhile, reports of drone activity and shelling in border areas continue to heighten apprehensions among residents and authorities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025