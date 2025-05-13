Tensions Rise as Indian Military Downs Pakistani Drone in Jalandhar

In a significant development amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian armed forces successfully brought down a surveillance drone near Jalandhar's Mand village on Monday night, according to District Collector Himanshu Aggarwal's announcement. The collector urged residents to avoid approaching the debris to prevent any potential risks.

Authorities have increased security measures, advising the public against activities that might incite panic, such as bursting crackers. As a precaution, power was cut off in certain areas of Jalandhar. Though the situation remains delicate, officials emphasized there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing that initiatives like the surgical strikes and the 2019 air strike serve as reminders of India's defense capabilities. Meanwhile, reports of drone activity and shelling in border areas continue to heighten apprehensions among residents and authorities alike.

