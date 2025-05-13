Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Celebrates Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti with Grand Plans

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde attended the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti in Jaipur, unveiling plans for a grand celebration with a new statue arriving in Delhi. Highlighting Sambhaji's defiance against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, the Governor urged public tributes to the Maratha leader's legacy.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde pays tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde participated in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti event held at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, paying homage to the iconic Maratha leader and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. During the ceremony, Governor Bagde announced extensive celebrations to honor the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj.

He disclosed plans for a significant commemoration with a colossal statue, crafted in Nashik, scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday. The statue will serve as a focal point for the festivities marking Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, which promises to be celebrated with grandeur.

Reflecting upon Sambhaji Maharaj's life, the Governor recounted the leader's staunch resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tyranny. He illustrated Sambhaji's unwavering commitment to his faith, even under brutal pressure, and called upon people to honor Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy with respect and remembrance.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, succeeded his father as the ruler of the Maratha Empire from 1681 until 1689. A distinguished intellectual and polyglot, Sambhaji authored many works, including the Sanskrit text 'Budhbhushan'. His reign was characterized by relentless conflict, particularly against the Mughal Empire led by Emperor Aurangzeb.

The enduring legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj recently inspired a Hindi-language historical action film, 'Chhaava', depicting his significant role as the second leader of the Maratha Empire. The film underscores Sambhaji's pivotal contributions to Indian history and culture. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

