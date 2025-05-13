Cybersecurity Concerns Loom Over Spain's Small Power Generators

Spain is intensifying inquiries into the cybersecurity measures of small electricity generators. This scrutinization follows last month's blackout, raising concerns about vulnerabilities potentially exploited by cybercriminals.

The country's investigators are keen to determine if insufficient cyber defenses in these smaller facilities pose risks to national infrastructure.

Particularly, solar and wind farms have come under the spotlight as senior officials express anxiety over their ability to withstand cyber threats.

