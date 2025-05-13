Left Menu

Cybersecurity Concerns Loom Over Spain's Small Power Generators

Spain is scrutinizing the cybersecurity defenses of small electricity generators, as investigators look into potential exploitation by cybercriminals that may have caused last month's blackout. There are concerns about the cybersecurity resilience of smaller power facilities, especially solar and wind farms.

Spain is intensifying inquiries into the cybersecurity measures of small electricity generators. This scrutinization follows last month's blackout, raising concerns about vulnerabilities potentially exploited by cybercriminals.

The country's investigators are keen to determine if insufficient cyber defenses in these smaller facilities pose risks to national infrastructure.

Particularly, solar and wind farms have come under the spotlight as senior officials express anxiety over their ability to withstand cyber threats.

