Richter Gedeon Acquires Stake in U.S. Biotech Firm Granata Bio

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has disclosed a pivotal acquisition in the U.S. biotech industry— a significant stake in Granata Bio. This strategic investment not only heightens Richter's influence but also secures a coveted seat on Granata Bio's board of directors.

The acquisition aligns with both companies' ambitions to co-develop Bemfola, Richter's recombinant follicle stimulating hormone, tailored for the U.S. market. This collaboration promises to enhance treatment options and expand market reach.

Moreover, a royalty purchase agreement has been inked, ensuring Richter secures future royalty income from Granata Bio's human menopausal gonadotropin product in the U.S. Such financial commitments reflect the promising fiscal advantages envisioned by both parties.

