Honoring Fallen Hero: Bihar Pays Rs 50 Lakh to Family of Martyr BSF Officer

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, martyred in cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, receives tribute from Bihar with a Rs 50 lakh compensation. Leaders expressed their condolences during his last rites in Saran, Bihar, recognizing his sacrifice for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:55 IST
Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, who tragically died safeguarding the nation against cross-border aggression in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector, will have his family compensated with Rs 50 lakh. This amount comprises Rs 29 lakh from the Bihar Chief Minister's fund and an additional Rs 21 lakh from the State government.

On May 12, Imteyaz's last rites were conducted with full state honors in his home village, Narayanpur, located in Bihar's Saran district. Imteyaz succumbed to his injuries due to shelling from Pakistan on May 10. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the grieving family, acknowledging his bravery and the dedication exhibited by the Indian Army.

"Bihar's son, Mohammad Imteyaz, gave the ultimate sacrifice safeguarding our nation," Yadav remarked. He praised the BSF's resilience in responding to the incident and promised ongoing support to the bereaved family. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also honored Imteyaz in a heartfelt tribute, assuring financial support to his dependents on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

