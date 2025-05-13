Punjab Tragedy: Illicit Liquor Claims 14 Lives in Majitha

In a tragic turn of events in Punjab's Majitha, fourteen individuals have lost their lives and six others have been hospitalized after consuming illicitly produced liquor. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing deep sorrow over the incident, has declared that the perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

Law enforcement agencies have apprehended six suspects, including the reported kingpin, on charges of producing and distributing the toxic liquor. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh labeled the incident as a severe crime, with suspects like Prabhjeet Singh leading to the capture of the ringleader, Sahib Singh, alleged to have distributed methanol.

The local authorities, alongside medical teams, are conducting extensive door-to-door checks in the affected villages to ensure the safety and prompt medical assistance for residents. As the community grapples with this calamity, the administration's focus remains on preventing further losses and extending support to those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)