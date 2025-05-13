Left Menu

Inflation's Uncertain Path Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

U.S. consumer prices saw a moderate uptick in April, with inflation hitting the lowest annual rise in four years. Despite the easing trade tensions with China, the inflation outlook is murky due to tariffs. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its current policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST
Inflation's Uncertain Path Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

April witnessed a moderate rebound in U.S. consumer prices, marking the smallest annual inflation increase in four years. This muted rise, reported by the Labor Department, fell below economists' expectations, strengthening predictions that the Federal Reserve's interest rate-cutting cycle would remain on hold until late summer.

The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.2%, following a 0.1% dip in March. Economic sectors reflected mixed trends: shelter costs drove CPI gains, while grocery prices fell sharply, notably with a significant drop in egg prices. Fuel prices showed mixed patterns, and tariffs on Chinese imports continued to weigh on consumer markets.

Looking forward, economists anticipate a rise in inflation due to enduring tariffs, though less dramatically than previously predicted. This stems from both temporary trade agreements and the ongoing U.S.-China tariff war. Despite a 90-day tariff truce, inflation pressures remain, affecting the monetary stance of the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025