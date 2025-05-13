Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal in AI and Emerging Technologies
President Donald Trump announced a $600 billion investment deal from Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour. Major agreements include AI investments, infrastructure projects, and U.S. services exports. Key players include DataVolt, Google, Oracle, and major construction firms, marking significant U.S. engagement in Gulf-region initiatives.
During a high-profile tour of Gulf states, U.S. President Donald Trump secured a remarkable $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States. This announcement was part of a series of deals spanning Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi that highlight emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.
Saudi Arabian companies, notably DataVolt, pledged $20 billion toward AI data centers and infrastructure within the U.S. Prominent tech companies like Google, Oracle, and Salesforce joined in, aiming to inject $80 billion into innovative technologies across both nations.
In a strategic move, construction giants such as Hill International and AECOM plan to develop key infrastructures totaling $2 billion in exports. Meanwhile, healthcare investments, energy solutions, and strategic partnerships in Saudi private credit opportunities were also unveiled, underscoring a strengthened U.S.-Saudi alliance.
