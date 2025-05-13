Left Menu

Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal in AI and Emerging Technologies

President Donald Trump announced a $600 billion investment deal from Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour. Major agreements include AI investments, infrastructure projects, and U.S. services exports. Key players include DataVolt, Google, Oracle, and major construction firms, marking significant U.S. engagement in Gulf-region initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:57 IST
Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal in AI and Emerging Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a high-profile tour of Gulf states, U.S. President Donald Trump secured a remarkable $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States. This announcement was part of a series of deals spanning Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi that highlight emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabian companies, notably DataVolt, pledged $20 billion toward AI data centers and infrastructure within the U.S. Prominent tech companies like Google, Oracle, and Salesforce joined in, aiming to inject $80 billion into innovative technologies across both nations.

In a strategic move, construction giants such as Hill International and AECOM plan to develop key infrastructures totaling $2 billion in exports. Meanwhile, healthcare investments, energy solutions, and strategic partnerships in Saudi private credit opportunities were also unveiled, underscoring a strengthened U.S.-Saudi alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025