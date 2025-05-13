Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal in AI and Emerging Technologies

During a high-profile tour of Gulf states, U.S. President Donald Trump secured a remarkable $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States. This announcement was part of a series of deals spanning Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi that highlight emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabian companies, notably DataVolt, pledged $20 billion toward AI data centers and infrastructure within the U.S. Prominent tech companies like Google, Oracle, and Salesforce joined in, aiming to inject $80 billion into innovative technologies across both nations.

In a strategic move, construction giants such as Hill International and AECOM plan to develop key infrastructures totaling $2 billion in exports. Meanwhile, healthcare investments, energy solutions, and strategic partnerships in Saudi private credit opportunities were also unveiled, underscoring a strengthened U.S.-Saudi alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)